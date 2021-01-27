Andrea Orcel, Ana Botín and José Antonio Álvarez pose when they announced the signing of the former UBS.



The Italian banker Andrea Orcel is open to negotiating an agreement with Santander to withdraw the lawsuit that he maintains in court and thus be able to be CEO of UniCredit, one of the largest banks in Italy, with this case closed.

Orcel, according to sources familiar with the operation, cited by Reuters, is willing to reduce his claim for damages suffered when Santander backed down on his signing after signing pre-contracts and announcing it publicly. The lawsuit claims compensation of 112 million euros, an amount that could be lowered to about 60 million euros, according to the aforementioned sources.

Santander sources did not comment on this information. However, legal sources consulted, who ask for anonymity, consider that if UniCredit is going to sign Orcel, it must first close the lawsuit with Santander.

Forced to negotiate

In addition, they consider that the Italian banker will lose strength in his claim, since he argued that Santander’s rejection damaged his reputation and made it difficult for him to find a job of a similar level to the one he had – he was head of investment banking at UBS – before his negotiations with Ana Botín, president of Santander. It also demands a salary pending from UBS from Santander, which it could now request from UniCredit, the sources cited indicate.

In fact, according to Reuters, Orcel is obliged to seek an agreement with Santander. “If Orcel were appointed executive director of Unicredit, the part of the lawsuit that seeks compliance with the contract would have to be withdrawn,” a source said with knowledge of the matter, adding that everything remained open.

According to two sources, UniCredit’s board will appoint Andrea Orcel as the bank’s new chief executive on Wednesday, paving the way for his appointment in April. Sources close to Orcel did not comment on the information, but said Orcel will still argue at the trial, scheduled for March 10, that the offer letter drawn up by Santander in September 2018 was legally binding as a contract.