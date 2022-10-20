Orcel applauds Giorgetti: “Determined, concentrated, competent”

“Given that it is not up to me to take any position about who will be appointed Minister of the Economy, I had the opportunity to see Minister Giorgetti at work and above all I was able to appreciate his passion and his determination to do the right and necessary things for Italy. I saw him determined, focused and competent ”. Thus the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, interviewed by Radiocor, the press agency of the Sole 24 Ore Group.

The CEO of the bank of Gae Aulenti square it therefore seems to “endorse” the possible appointment of Giorgetti as minister of the economy. A first move waiting for tomorrow at 10.30 Giorgia Meloni communicates to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella what would be the names she chose to make up the government team. Giancarlo Giorgetti, minister of economic development in the outgoing government, would represent a technician, despite having been elected to the Chamber on the lists of the League.

Subscribe to the newsletter

