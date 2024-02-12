Orcel-Padoan, Unicredit's “golden couple” with 18 billion profits

The great success of the odd couple. If it were a film, the narration of the last three years of Unicredit would recall the genius of Neil Simon, brought to television by Tony Randall and Jack Klugman in the seventies. However, it is the financial reality that speaks. There is no doubt that, with the arrival of Andrea Orcel, Unicredit has experienced a new era, after the years of austerity under the leadership of Jean Pierre Mustier. It is clear that the profiles of Orcel and president Pier Carlo Padoan, although distant, have met. Whether they are complementary or opposite is a matter of interpretation, but they are certainly contrasting. Both are Roman, albeit with a 43 year difference, and until 2021 they have never crossed paths. Padoan's career developed mainly in Rome, while Orcel's is international. The Courier's Economy writes it.



The walls of the capital are central for Padoan, a graduate in economics from Sapienza, influenced by the ideas of the Polish economist Michal Kalecki. After graduating, Padoan collaborated with the economist Giancarlo Gandolfo and entered politics, becoming economic advisor to the Prime Ministers D'Alema and Amato. His bond with Massimo D'Alema is strong, so much so that he became director of the Italianieuropei foundation. In 2014 he became Minister of Economy, serving under Matteo Renzi and then Paolo Gentiloni. Previously, he worked for seven years as deputy general secretary of the OECD, the only period away from Rome and his favorite team, Roma. Orcel, on the other hand, has shown an international vocation since high school. After graduating from high school Lycée français Chateaubriand in Rome, he enrolled in economics at Sapienza and then left for Paris, where he attended Insead.

At 25, he is in London, working for Goldman Sachs. His career took him to Boston Consulting Group and Merrill Lynch, and in the nineties, he was involved in the foundation of Unicredit. He becomes an expert in mergers and acquisitions, also working for UBS. In 2021, he arrives in Milan to lead Unicredit. With Orcel as CEO and Padoan as president, Unicredit focuses its attention on Siena and Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The operation seems to be proceeding well until October, when negotiations suddenly fail. Unicredit decides to follow a different path. In 2022, Orcel becomes a banker after a career as a trader, while Padoan remains involved in the political world. Despite their differences, they work together towards a common goal. Their approach brings results, with Unicredit recording profits and continuing to grow. In an era of uncertainty, their leadership seems increasingly consolidated.