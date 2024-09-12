Unicredit, Orcel: “Commerzbank is not surprised, consistent with strategy”

The move on Commerzbank It shouldn’t come as a surprise and the purchase of the Frankfurt bank’s shares is consistent with the banking institution’s strategy. Unicredit CEO Andrea Orcel underlined this in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding that he had confidence in the value that the German institution can still create.



“We thought that the conditions to proceed” on Commerzbank “were not there, but in the summer, having heard the rumours, we decided to buy stocks on the market at rather attractive prices“, says the top manager. “When the government then decided to sell and we were among the investors who had contacted them to buy the shares, we made an offer and it was accepted”.

As for the next steps regarding the stake in Commerzbank, Orcel shows flexibility and says that a complete acquisition is possible. “We could go up, down and combine,” he explains. “We’re very patient.”

“Talks about an M&A or a further combination” with Commerzbank “are at the forefront of the ongoing discussions about participation,” the CEO continues. “Since we are now an investor, we can engage constructively in whether we all want to create more than just the value that can be created by Commerzbank stand alone.”

The Unicredit title appears well set at Piazza Affarishowing an increase of more than 2 percentage points. The bank announced that it had acquired 9% of Commerzbank (+2.7% in Frankfurt). On a weekly basis, the trend of the credit institution shows a more marked trend than the trendline of the FTSE MIB. This demonstrates the greater propensity to buy by investors towards Unicredit compared to the index.

