Orcel: “M&A? Buyback is better. But let's look at Eastern Europe”

“In Davos I felt greater confidence than last year. Rates will decrease, but in the end the 2024 average will be similar to that of the previous year. Therefore, for the profits of banks, including UniCredit, it will not be a problem. Indeed, our strategy of strengthening internal banking activities will lead to greater profitability in the future. We have greater flexibility than other banks on the commission front. The point is that markets are pricing in a much more significant decline in rates than will actually occurand this could generate volatility.”



Andrea Orcel speaks in an interview with CNBC about the situation emerging from his meetings in Davos and about the bank's strategy for 2024, ranging from the soft landing for the economy to the outlook for M&A and the capital market. When it comes to mergers and acquisitions, he is considered one of the protagonists of the consolidation of European banks. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are the latest rumors circulated about it.

Looking at the situation more broadly, Europe needs M&A. European institutions and banks are overshadowed by US ones. Fmergers and acquisitions, along with stronger banks, are essential to supporting the economy. However, two crucial elements are currently missing: a banking union and non-fundamentally aligned valuations. The consolidation process could be difficult without a banking union, and misaligned valuations make transactions non-existent economical.

In addition to European considerations, Orcel looks at the potential of banks of Central and Eastern Europe. Sees the region as a growth engine with convergence in the EU, modernization and a younger population. Despite some challenges in the central part, he sees growth opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe.

On the issue of the banking union, Orcel highlights the need for a common project and compromises between countries. There are divergences between Northern and Southern countries and also between some Central and Eastern European countries. The strength of banks has increased in recent times 10 years thanks to stronger regulations, enabling effective solutions.

Orcel also addresses the issue of valuations of the banks being acquired, saying that the market values ​​his bank at five times earnings, with a cost of capital of 20%. Consider the change in perception based on fundamentals, with greater differentiation between well-managed banks and others.

On monetary policy, Orcel discusses rate cut forecasts in Europe, indicating that forward curves predict a 150 basis point cut by the end of the year. However, he expresses caution by pointing out that it could be less, depending on the perception of the slowdown and by reducing inflation towards acceptable levels, avoiding a deep recession.

Subscribe to the newsletter

