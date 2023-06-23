The crew of the JAJO team and Mirpuri/Trifork Racing from Portugal, participants in the Ocean Race (around the world under sail), were surprised this Thursday by three orcas that approached the boats at full speed and began to hit the rudders. There were several minutes of heart attack at the time they were carrying out the approach maneuver to the Strait of Gibraltar, described the JAJO crew. In a video recorded by them, the orcas are seen circling the Dutch yacht, before accelerating towards it and starting to push the rudders, while the crew hits the hull in an attempt to expel them. “It was a terrifying moment. It is impressive to see them, they are beautiful animals, but also dangerous for us”, describes the captain of the JAJO team, Jelmer van Beek. To escape, they furled the sails and slowed the boat “as fast as possible and, luckily, after a few attacks they left,” he recounts. The teams, which are immersed in the last stage of the Ocean Race, contacted Alicante Race Control and reported that they had not suffered any personal or material damage.

“There are several orcas that are found south of Barbate and there is another group in the Portugal area,” explains Alfredo López, a marine biologist and member of the Orca Atlántica group. Specifically, it is a group of 15 orcas, known generically as gladis, where the famous white gladis, the most adult of the group, involuntary viral protagonist on social networks due to the ramming of the boats. The start of this behavior, unusual in this species and which sometimes causes significant damage to boats, began in July 2020. There is no certainty as to why these impressive mammals behave in this way, experts say. cetaceans. There has been talk of the possibility that the first whale that started approaching the boats, which could be white Gladis although it has not been proven, did so after suffering a collision with a ship that caused trauma. The researchers also relate it to the curiosity and love of play that characterizes these animals.

López indicates that the sailboats of the Ocean Race are very fast and did not sail close to the coast, so it is easier to run into orcas. “They trust each other because they sail very fast boats, but they like speed more than a child likes candy.” In any case, he adds, that ship has two rudders and if they really wanted to do harm their behavior would be much more violent. “We don’t know if it’s the orca group gladys, It is a large specimen and it is female, but we are not sure”, he answers. In their interactions, the killer whales get close to different types of boats, “but it is the sailboats that suffer the most damage because they pry with the rudder and sometimes manage to break it. “They know that if they hit the rudder the boat turns and they can steer it,” explains the biologist. They do not consider it attacks. “You can see in the video that even though she is at the helm, there is no aggressiveness, but it is such a delicate shovel that they can break it,” López specifies.

“Waters with a depth of less than 30 meters are safer due to interactions with orcas in that area, but that is not all in the sea, sailors should check the weather conditions and if the area is safe at that time for navigation. ”, says Lopez. So far in 2023, the Atlantic Orca organization has detected up to 53 interactions in the Strait of Gibraltar area: 12 have reported damage to ships and 31 have corresponded to sightings. The orcas will leave between June and July, because they follow in the wake of their diet: the tunas. They will pass through Portugal and follow the coast until they reach Galicia, from where they will fan out across the Atlantic Ocean. At the end of next winter (February or March) they will reunite and re-enter the Strait of Gibraltar. The Ministry for Ecological Transition in collaboration with the Cetacean Conservation, Information and Study Organization (CIRCE) has tagged an orca in the strait. With the satellite data, a map of the approximate area where they are moving is made, which is made available to navigators to minimize the risk of encountering troubled families on the ministry’s website.

