From: Teresa Toth

A sailing trip from Portugal to Greece ends in a nightmare. A group of orcas attacks and sinks the yacht “Bonhomme William”.

Vilamoura – Orcas have attacked a sailing yacht: The “Bonhomme William” of Robert Powell and his crew was attacked by a group of five orcas on the way from Vilamoura in Portugal to Greece and ultimately caused to sink. Powell, the 59-year-old owner of the yacht, told the New York Post of the dramatic events: “It was like watching wolves hunting.”

Orca attack on yacht: The crew initially thought they had hit a rock

The orcas, including two pups, are said to have launched their attack at around 8 p.m. when the yacht was sailing about two nautical miles off the Spanish coast. The first violent jolt on the hull of the 39-foot boat made Powell and his crew think they had hit a rock. “I thought we had hit a rock,” Powell told the newspaper. But when he looked, he saw the dark outline of an orca in the water. Powell shared photos of the incident on Facebook.

The orcas initially focused on the yacht’s rudder and rendered it unusable after about 15 attacks. They then spread out and attacked various parts of the boat, including the keel and stern. “They knew exactly what they were doing. Their only goal was to sink the boat,” said Powell.

The attack of the orcas caused water to flow into the bow of the yacht

After the crew radioed for help, it reportedly took two hours for a Spanish rescue ship to arrive. During this time, Powell tried everything to scare the orcas away, including using fireworks and turning off the engine. But the orcas were undeterred. “It was a very long attack and the violence really surprised me,” Powell reports.

Eventually, the hull of the yacht gave way to the pressure of the orcas and water flooded into the living area of ​​the “Bonhomme William”. The crew was able to save themselves on a life raft at the last minute before the boat finally sank. The sea rescue team brought the crew unharmed to the port of Barbate, as yacht.com reported.

The owner of the yacht is convinced that the Orca group has attacked ships several times

In recent years, similar incidents have become more frequent off the Strait of Gibraltar. At least a dozen sailing yachts have sunk as a result of mysterious orca attacks. Experts are concerned about the increasing frequency and intensity of these attacks. Some studies, including one in Journal of Marine Mammal Science published suggest that the orcas may be attacking the boats for fun.

Powell suspects in conversation with the New York Post that the orcas that attacked his yacht are the same group that has terrorized other boats in European waters. “I have the feeling that this group is deliberately sinking boats. They knew exactly what they were doing, I’m sure of it,” says Powell. A crew that was also attacked by orcas shot the animals – and received harsh criticism for doing so.

The increasing number of such incidents has raised concerns among sailors. “It’s only a matter of time before someone shoots these killer whales,” Powell warns. “The battle between man and beast is going to get worse. Fortunately, none of us were in the water or injured.” (tt)