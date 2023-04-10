Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

An unusual natural spectacle is happening in the Pacific off the coast of the USA. A group of orcas attack adult gray whales.

Bremen – What happens in the depths of the ocean remains a mystery to most. Footage now shows what an unusual scenario unfolded off the coast of California.

The recordings from the USA, apparently taken with a drone and by Bit Projects published show numerous orcas, also known as killer or killer whales, taking on two adult gray whales. Most recently, a spectacular video showed how a giant tuna scared a shark away.

Spectacular footage: orcas attack adult gray whales

The gray whales, squirming on the sea surface, try to escape the attacks of the orcas. The killer whales, on the other hand, keep attacking the dark depths of the ocean out of nowhere.

The animals’ fight for survival is said to have lasted five hours Focus. Only then were the two gray whales able to save themselves in shallower waters and flee from the orcas. What is particularly unusual is that adult gray whales are not among the usual prey of killer whales.

Gray whales are significantly larger and heavier than orcas

Gray whales, which belong to the baleen whales, can grow up to 15 meters long, according to animal welfare organization WWF. Carrying females can weigh up to 34 tons – twice as much as the males. In view of the search for food, the huge animals also get along well in shallow waters from five to 100 meters deep.

Orcas are known for their individual hunting behavior and will also take on larger whales. (Archibild) © imago

Orcas, on the other hand, are slightly smaller and, according to the WWF, can grow up to ten meters long. The animals, which belong to the dolphin family, can be recognized by their large dorsal fin and their black and white colouring. They are best known for their special hunting techniques on the high seas, they have no natural enemies. They feed primarily on fish and other marine mammals such as dolphins, seals and other whales. Orcas have distinctive social behavior – recent footage showed a female orca adopting a baby pilot whale.

Unusual orca shots: Gray whales are not actually on the menu

Since they hunt in groups, as the video shows, the killer whales can also kill significantly larger animals. For example, a group of orcas attack large whales until they can’t breathe and drown, WWF wrote. Gray whales stand loud Focus but rather not on the menu, but rather the calves of the marine mammals.

It is also unusual that the orcas hunt gray whales so early in the year, it said. This is a sign that there is no longer enough food in the Pacific. However, it is not known exactly when the recordings were made. The animal protection organization Whale & Dolphin Conservation (WDC) pointed out that the orca population Southern Residents in the eastern Pacific is threatened with extinction, among other things due to lack of food. (cheese)