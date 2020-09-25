Orca attacks are increasing. The animals find less and less food and see predators in small boats. This can also be dangerous for sailors in the North Sea.

Vizcaya – A multitude of killer whale attacks made the Vizcaya a dangerous area for sailors. On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, the government in A Coruña on the coast of Spain reacted and imposed a driving ban on boats under 15 meters in length, like 24hamburg.de/tiere reported. This warning came too late for a German crew. A creepy video documents the attack*.

Whale researcher Andrea Steffen explains how killer whales can behave so aggressively. The orcas feed on tuna. But there is less and less of that. Smaller boats would perceive the killer whales as predators. Pollution and climate change are forcing more and more animals to change their behavior. So did in the Eckenförder Bay in the Baltic Sea is a very rare animal visit* furnished at home.