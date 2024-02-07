Home page World

Several killer whales fight for their lives in the ice. Drone footage shows the depressing moments. Helping the animals is not possible.

Hokkaido – The underwater world is fascinating for many people. Unique photos, such as those of a female orca who adopted a baby pilot whale, are inspiring. But now cruel scenes are taking place in the sea off Japan. There are several north of the island of Hokkaido Orcas, formerly often referred to as killer whales, stuck between thick ice floes. As can be seen on a video, only the animals' heads stick out of the water; they seem to be struggling for air and are frolicking in a very small space. But help seems impossible.

Fight for survival off the coast of Japan: At least ten orcas trapped in the ice

A fisherman contacted the Coast Guard on Tuesday (February 6) to inform them of a killer whale stuck in the ice. This comes from a report by CNN citing Japanese broadcaster NHK, which also posted the video. The drone footage from the animal protection organization Wildlife Pro LLC shows what a cruel situation it is.

Not just one animal, but at least ten, are in the dangerous situation. As an employee of Wildlife Pro LLC told the Japanese broadcaster, there should also be young animals among them. The scenes are said to take place in the drifting ice off the coast of the town of Rausu. A similar incident is said to have occurred in 2005, in which killer whales died. Recently, an orca video also caused a stir: one Group of killer whales attacked adult gray whales.

Orcas cannot stay underwater as long as other whales. The killer whales have to take a breath every 15 minutes. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/G. Lacz

Orcas trapped between ice floes off Japan: Authorities have to leave the animals to their fate

One of the animal rights activists explains the situation by saying that the ice floes were probably thicker and wider than the whales had expected. However, the thick ice is not only a problem for the orcas, it also creates a delicate situation for the local authorities. Because they obviously have to leave the animals to their fate. There is no other option than to wait until the ice breaks up and the animals can escape on their own, a coast guard official told the broadcaster from Japan.

In any case, simply diving under the ice is not an option for the animals Orcas, which sometimes come very close to smaller ships, have to come to the surface of the water to breathe about every 15 minutes.