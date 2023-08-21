Home page World

Orcas attack sailboats again and again. Now people took action against the animals with force of arms. You now face an aftermath.

Bremen/Tarifa – In recent years Orca attacks on boats increased. Again and again the killer whales attacked sailboats. These attacks took place primarily off the southern Spanish coast. For the people on board the sailing boats, this is mostly a frightening situation, even if most of the victims of the orca attacks have so far been unharmed. Now, in the Strait of Gibraltar on August 17th, an incident occurred in which the crew of a catamaran reversed the signs even before the animals could attack – and took action against the killer whales with force of arms.

Strait of Gibraltar: Orcas approach sailing ship, crew shoots at them – video shows incident

A Spanish party that is particularly committed to animal welfare published a video on the Twitter platform, recently renamed X, showing the scene in question. You can see a catamaran, shots ring through the air. “Shots against orcas,” the animal rights activists wrote in their tweet: “We received this video, which we were told was taken in the Strait of Gibraltar from a tourist observation boat.”

It can be seen on the video how small fountains of water rise again and again on the sea surface. Probably caused by the breathing of the orcas swimming around the sailboat.

Animal rights activists warn of gun violence against “endangered species” of orcas – “absolutely forbidden”

Even if killer whale attacks against boats have been increasing for several years, the catamaran crew’s action is illegal. Because as the animal rights activists of the Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) correctly write in their tweet, “orcas are listed as an endangered species in the Spanish Catalog of Endangered Species (CEEA)”. As a result, “any act intended to kill, capture, hunt or disturb them is absolutely prohibited,” the PACMA continues.

A sailboat crew shot at orcas. A video showed the incident in the Strait of Gibraltar. © Screenshot/Twitter.com

“Of course (…) the responsible authorities will be made aware of this situation,” it said. And they have already turned on.

Shots on Orcas: Police initiate investigations against sailing ship crew

The shots at the orcas (also known as killer whales) have consequences for the ship’s crew. In the meantime, the responsible police are investigating against the crew, which is said to come from the southern Spanish coastal town of Almeria.

Orcas attack sailboats again and again. Incidents that puzzle researchers are increasing, especially in the Strait of Gibraltar. (symbol photo) © imagebroker/Imago

And other experts are alarmed by the violence against the killer whales. “It is imperative that we prevent people from feeling threatened by orcas and from reacting violently in this way,” affirmed Carlos Bravo from the organization OceanCare, which works to protect marine mammals and also to preserve the animals’ habitat.

in one statements The non-governmental organization (NGO) appealed: “In any case, we urgently call for the orcas not to be confronted with violence or even weapons. Violent responses are cruel and ethically unsound, as well as potentially threatening the survival of this critically endangered orca population. On the other hand, they can have the opposite of the desired effect by increasing the orca’s interest in continuing the interaction.”

Meanwhile, images of killer whales attacking other sea creatures continue to cause a stir. Recently a video showed unbelievable scenes: Orcas attacked two gray whales.