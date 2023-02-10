Orcas, like the rest of the cetaceans of the dolphin family, are among the most maternal mammals. The mothers nurture their offspring until they reach sexual maturity, and the grandmothers take part in the care of the granddaughters. Now, a group of ecologists has discovered extreme maternal care: a mother will take care of her child for her entire life at the cost of having more offspring. However, she does not do the same with her daughters. Scientists believe that this strategy made all the sense in the world until they began to run out of food.

On the east coast of the United States and Canada there is a particular population of killer whales. Unlike most of their congeners, which are migrants, the so-called southern resident orcas do not move from this part of the Pacific. This has made them the most studied dolphins by science. Their study has been key to investigating the role of menopause in the few mammals that have it or the impact of competition with humans for the same resources (they only feed on salmon). Now, with data from 50 years of observations of 40 mothers, a group of scientists has discovered something totally unexpected in an animal as maternal as orcas, how to give up having another calf while taking care of the one you have, even though it has been for years. adult.

The results of the research, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, show that when a mother has a baby, the probability that she will become pregnant again in the following years is reduced to less than half. Like humans or rabbits, killer whales are iteroparous animals, from the Latin iteraterepeat, and pario, beget. That is, they can procreate many times throughout their lives. The opposite strategy is called semelparity (breeding only once) and the best-known animal with such extreme behavior is the Pacific salmon that, after a year at sea, goes up the river where it was born to mate and die moments later. Well, these killer whales have turned out to be practically semelparous. Something like this had not been seen until now.

Michael Weiss, from the Center for the Study of Cetaceans (United States) and main author of the study, tells it: “For more than a decade, we knew that adult male orcas depended on their mothers to stay alive, but it was never clear if the mothers paid a price to do it”. And it is very tall. “The magnitude of the cost that females bear to care for their weaned children is truly staggering. While there is some uncertainty, our best estimate is that each additional surviving calf reduces a female’s chances of having a new calf in any given year by more than 50 percent. It is an enormous price to take care of the already adult children! ”, adds the also professor at the University of Exeter (United Kingdom).

But the surprise does not stop there. The authors also found that mothers sacrifice more for males than for females. They care for males and females equally while they depend on mother’s milk and in their young years, but everything changes afterwards: “Mothers seem to stop sharing food with their daughters when they reach sexual maturity, around 12 years of age. Instead, they never seem to stop doing it with their kids,” Weiss says in an email. Every time they catch a salmon, half goes to the son. It must be remembered that among these cetaceans there is a marked sexual dimorphism. That is, the males are larger and need much more fish than the females. However, this differential pattern does not change even if the male killer whale ceased to be a calf years ago.

Darren Croft, a colleague of Weiss’s in Exeter and a co-author of the research, argues in a note that “mothers derive an indirect biological benefit: helping their children survive and reproduce improves the chances that their genes will be passed on to future generations.” . To explain this strategy, the authors of the study recall that in this population of killer whales, both males and females live and die within the group in which they are born. Males mate with females from other groups, but always return to their mother.

Weiss highlights other advantages of this unique maternal investment: “First, the sons become more reproductively successful as they age, with the oldest males in the population getting the most mating opportunities. So making sure a child survives to old age is a good way to make sure her genes are well represented in the next generation.” Meanwhile, the daughters pose a threat: “Secondly, the young of the sons are born in other groups, while those of the daughter are born within the group itself. This implies a potential cost of the reproduction of the daughters, since their offspring will require additional resources, while the offspring of the son does not represent any cost for the group”.

A direct consequence of this strategy is the low birth rate. In the last 50 years, the 40 mothers that make up the different population groups of southern resident killer whales have had 67 pups, of which 54 survived the first year. With food available, the strategy of betting on getting one ahead seems good. The problem is that there are fewer and fewer salmon off the coast of the North Pacific, which complicates the task of feeding them. Also, these whales have never moved from here and do not mate with the orcas that do migrate. The consequence is that the population has not stopped declining for years.

The biology professor at the University of York (United Kingdom), who confirmed the grandmother hypothesis in these killer whales, now says in a note that “this strategy of indefinitely sacrificing future reproduction to keep her offspring alive will have been beneficial in its evolutionary past, but may now be threatening its future viability.” The population of resident orcas in the south, which numbered nearly two hundred in the middle of the last century, is now critically endangered, with only 73 remaining in 2022.

The study authors are not aware of this type of maternal inversion occurring among other animals, not even within orcas themselves. But they assume so. In fact, they believe that other cetacean species where daughters and sons live with their mothers forever and the males mate outside the group, such as pilot whales or black orcas, could also follow this rare reproductive strategy.

