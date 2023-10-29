An orca died on a beach in Belgium on Sunday after washing up earlier that day. The animal was spotted on Sunday morning off the coast of Koksijde, near De Panne. “The animal is too heavy to take away in its entirety for an autopsy, so we will leave the orca on the beach until tomorrow,” said Kelle Moreau, spokesperson for the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (KBIN).

