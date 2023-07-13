South Africa

The attack of an orca on a great white shark was filmed live in recent days in the waters of Mosselbay in South Africa, during a scientific expedition organized by the Shark Studies Center of Massa Marittima. It is the first time that, albeit from the surface, a team of scholars has been able to closely document an attack by killer whales on great white sharks, the largest predatory fish in the oceans. “From aboard the White Shark Afrika boat we photographed and recorded all phases of the attack – explain Primo Micarelli and the scientific coordinator Francesca Romana Reiniero of the Centro Studi Squali, elaborating an important documentation for the purpose of studying the behavior of the killer whales”. a couple of killer whales, christened Port and Starboard, have been slaughtering great white sharks in that part of the sea at the extreme tip of South Africa for some years.So, in recent days after having witnessed the rapid escape of a white shark, the group of researchers he saw that one of the killer whales was insistently patrolling a very specific area. “We got closer with the boat to observe the anomalous behavior of the cetacean more closely – says Micarelli -, and a few hundred meters away we found ourselves in front of an attack by the orca on the shark, which had no chance of escape”. The CSS team had the “scientific” luck of witnessing one of the rarest events in the marine world and which very few researchers have witnessed live obtaining useful information, such as the hunting methods of orcas on white sharks and that with these the title of Apex predators of the oceans is played. White sharks, albeit in very small numbers, are also present in the Mediterranean, and “in June 2024 – says Micarelli – a new project will start for the localization and marking of the white shark in the Mediterranean, where its presence is increasingly rare”. The Shark Study Center of Massa Marittima has been carrying out scientific expeditions to all seas of the world for over twenty years to study the various species of sharks, from great white sharks to whale sharks, tiger sharks and gray reefs, as well as dogfish, ocelots and blue sharks in the Mediterranean and is the European scientific team holding the largest number of international scientific publications on white sharks.



02:33