After years of trying to get the augmented reality, the time may finally come when it will shine, and that could be thanks to Orboot Earth.

Despite the efforts of major brands such as Samsung is Snap, the technology has not yet caused a sensation as other innovations have done throughout history. Now, the tech industry leaders are betting big on augmented reality headsets, which means that could finally be the big moment of AR.

Although AR can be considered more broadly as a toy-like mechanism for video games and social media, augmented reality has also proven to be a excellent teaching tool, and that’s where it comes into play Orboot Earth.

How Orboot Earth works

This AR-based interactive children’s globe is absolutely fantastic and a guaranteed method to interest, and educate, young students around the world, outside their hometown.

In tandem with theOrboot Earth app, this interactive device helps children to learn a myriad of fun facts about the world, from animals native to different countries, to exciting scientific inventions and international cultures and cuisines.

Basically it is a passport to global exploration, which no child (or adult, actually) can refuse; the operation is really simple, just to minimize the difficulties: simply scan the 10 ″ globe using the complementary app and watch the world come to life.

Kids will love the vibrant visual storytelling and voice interactions, as well as more interactive activities like quizzes, puzzles, and even challenges, plus they’ll love the included stamps and flag stickers, which take the experience to another level.

Designed for children aged 4 to 10, this is the educational toy that could really revolutionize and encourage the use of AR outside the gaming world, and perhaps focus on education and use it as a springboard, starting from the most little ones.

This product will certainly keep children’s curiosity high, as well as educating them in a different and original way, also because in the end we are still talking about a very young technology, for now.

Right now, Orboot Earth is only available in the US at a price of $ 54.99 – down 8% from the original MSRP, plus an additional discount that would bring the total to $ 49.99 – on the site Stacksocial, or on Amazon.com at a price of ~ $ 47, as for availability in other countries at the moment nothing is known, but if there is any news, we will certainly update this article.