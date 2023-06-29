The European Space Agency (ESA) has joined forces with three major European satellite manufacturers, viz Airbus Defense and Space, OHB extension And Thales Alenia Spaceto address the critical problem of orbital debris.

In an ad made during the Paris Air Show on 22 June, the director general of ESA Josef Aschbacher and satellite manufacturer executives have unveiled their plans to jointly develop a “Zero Debris Charter“; this paper aims to set ambitious goals for the prevention of new debris, particularly in low Earth orbit.

Aschbacher emphasized the simplicity of the principle behind the Zero Debris Charter, stating that the goal is to ensure that no debris is left in the space.

ESA and the satellite manufacturers will work out the specific details and objectives in the coming months, with the intention of incorporating them into the charter later this year, and the overall aim is that the charter signatories undertake to deorbit their satellites at the end of their operational life or to engage the services of companies that specialize in active debris removal.

During the event, executives expressed growing concerns about the growing growth of orbital debris, often referred to as Kessler syndrome, in congested orbits.

Jean-Marc Nasr, head of space systems at Airbus Defense and Space, underlined the seriousness of the situation, saying it keeps him up at night because it directly affects their business and is deemed unacceptable. Lutz Bertling, an OHB board member, shared the alarming words of an unidentified European astronaut, who expressed concern that the risks posed by increasing debris could make human spaceflight unfeasible beyond 2030.

How the Zero Debris Card will help avoid orbital debris

While the Zero Debris Charter will not be binding, advocates hope it could influence future regulations, with Aschbacher expressing the need to require satellite service providers to meet certain standardssuggesting that the purchase of data or information should be conditional on meeting these standards, and the card should serve as a vehicle to achieve this.

The paper aligns with another non-binding initiative, a set of recommendations for debris mitigation released by the World Economic Forum on June 13. These guidelines set new benchmarks for success rates and timing of post-mission satellite disposal and have garnered the support of 27 companies, including Airbus, OHB and Thales.

However, it is recognized that the paper represents only one step towards the eventual development of binding international regulations to address the issue of orbital debris. Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space, noted that Europe must take the lead, but stressed the need for international rules to ensure a level playing field for European industry and effectively solve the debris problem.

The slow development of international regulation, particularly within United Nations organizations, presents a challenge. Aschbacher emphasized the need for international membership or regulation, acknowledging that the Zero Debris Charter goal of establishing zero debris rules by the end of the decade may not be swift enough for some. Bertling stressed the importance of true international regulation to gain control over the debris situation and expressed concern at the lack of concern on the part of some nations and entities.

In conclusion, the collaborative efforts of ESA and leading European satellite manufacturers to develop the Zero Debris Charter reflect a proactive approach to addressing the urgent problem of orbital debris. While the non-mandatory nature of the charter is a starting point, it is hoped that it will pave the way for tougher international regulations to ensure the long-term sustainability of space activities and mitigate the risks associated with the accumulation of debris in Earth’s orbit.

