Everything indicated that Orbelín Pineda had an immediate future this summer in Liga MX, to be specific, with the Monterrey team. The club together with Pineda’s agent, all this with the green light from the player, negotiated a contract for 4 years, at a rate of 3 million dollars for each one of them, the problem was that both parties moved forward without even consulting the people of AEK Athens, who formally communicated the unethical acts and took immediate revenge.
In defense, the Greek club, who felt attacked by their player and his management, announced that they will not let Pineda leave their squad for a price below 20 million dollars, a figure that is clearly much higher than the player is worth and whose only goal is to keep the Rayados from Monterrey, at least this summer, from the hunt for the Mexican, an objective that seems to have been met.
Pineda reported to the Greek club on Monday after the Copa América, a fact that could ensure the playmaker’s continuity within the club for at least one more year, since the desire of both Pineda’s agents and the people of Monterrey was that the Mexican not return to Greece after leaving the ranks of the Mexican National Team, something they could not achieve as they sought from the shadows and which shows that the signing of Orbelín is a lost cause.
