A year ago, Orbelín Pineda decided to reject millionaire offers from the Liga MX from the country’s royal teams; that is, Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres. He also had proposals of a lot of dollars in the MLS with the aim of leaving for Europe as a free agent to sign a contract with Celta de Vigo, a signing promoted by the Spanish club and not by the team’s then coach, Eduardo Coudet, who He resigned the Mexican to the bench from start to finish for the rest of the season.
At the beginning of the preseason of the current cycle, Pineda had a talk with Coudet and the latter recommended that he leave the club because he would not be taken into account, thus, the Mexican found a place within AEK Athens of the Greek league, this on loan and the reality is that Pineda has had a good run at that club, however, his time at it could end this winter, as the Mexican is interested in other leagues in Europe.
According to information from Alejandro Orvañanos from Marca Claro, Pineda is in the crosshairs of teams from the Eredivie of the Netherlands and clubs from Serie A in Italy and the Mexican would frown on finishing his course with Matías Almeyda’s team to make the leap to one of these two leagues because he considers them to be of a much higher level of competition. That being the case and in the event that the interest is maintained, first, Celta de Vigo should finish the loan and then negotiate the transfer.
#Orbelín #Pineda #interests #clubs #Netherlands #Italy
Leave a Reply