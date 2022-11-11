Last winter market, Orbelín Pineda arrived as a free agent at Celta de Vigo. The Mexican rejected millionaire offers from the country’s royal teams, as well as from MLS clubs, in order to fulfill his European dream in Spain. However, the player was never notified that it was not a request from coach Eduardo Coudet and practically did not add any minutes.
Thus, the Mexican after a talk with Coudet had to leave the team on loan to join AEK Athens in Greece, where Matías Almeyda opened the doors for him. However, now ‘Chacho’ is no longer Celta’s coach and both the board and the coaching staff are evaluating Pineda’s return for the winter market, as confirmed by the team’s president, Carlos Mouriño.
“I am convinced of it (his possible return). I wish we could pick him up again for this December market, we do not know if it is possible because there is a contract with another team and a World Cup in between. If we talk about styles of play, we have to think that before the coach played everything inside and not outside and the limitation of a player of his style is important. Carvalhal plays with wingers to overwhelm the area and not arrive with a controlled ball inside and Orbelín fits in much more there.”
– Carlos Mourinho
#Orbelín #Pineda #options #return #Celta #Vigo
Leave a Reply