Orbelín Pineda begins to capture the glances of Cruz Azul fans prior to the start of the Opening 2021, because his future is uncertain with the light blue shirt and his days could be very numbered as a player of the Machine.
The reason why his stay at the club could be brief lies in his contract, one that has been on everyone’s lips and that it is not clear how the situation inside the cement dome is being resolved, so below we give you all the details that have been published about his stay at Cruz Azul.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The rumor was confirmed over the weeks and even before the end of the Guard1anes 2021, ESPN confirmed that Orbelín Pineda He would become a free player as of January 1, 2022, so the 25-year-old footballer is in the last six months of his contract.
In accordance with the regulations of the FIFA, as of July 1 of the current year, Orbelín already has the legal freedom to negotiate and sign a contract with a new club without any impediment to Blue Cross, so you are days away from being able to decide your future formally and without intermediaries.
The contractual issue of Orbelín It is not a surprise to anyone from Cruz Azul, because after the arrival of Alvaro Davila to the directive of the Machine, one of the first subjects was the renewal of contracts, especially that of those who have a high market value.
Among those footballers was Orbelín Pineda, So since the beginning of the year, the board of directors has tried to convince the footballer to stay at the club.
In interview for TUDN prior to the league final, Alvaro Davila mentioned that the last proposal included a considerable salary improvement, facilities to emigrate to Europe and that the talks were going well; However, the agreement was not closed in the expected times due to the player’s tough decision.
Leon Lecanda, reporter of ESPN, confirmed on his social networks that the player’s intention is not to continue with Cruz Azul and be able to go free at the end of the year, so it is increasingly likely that Orbelín will not renew with the cement team.
Due to Pineda’s refusal to extend his link with the Machine, Álvaro Dávila’s plan ‘B’ is already underway and in the event of any offer presented by the player, the intention would be to get rid of the midfielder to receive some amount of money, especially due to the new economic restructuring of the club that tries to be self-sustaining.
The value of the footballer was estimated as higher than the $ 8 million, especially if it is towards the Mexican market; however, due to the need to sell it, its price could fall by half or even less, in order to get some money from its sale and not go free in December.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply