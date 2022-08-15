After six months of terror at Celta de Vigo, Orbelín Pineda made the decision to leave the squad led by Eduardo Coudet and reunite with Matías Almeyda at AEK Athens in Greece. A move that the Mexican playmaker decided to make thinking about the competition for a place in the World Cup.
At the moment ‘Maguito’ and his new club are still in pre-season work. However, the former Cruz Azul and national team player has been noted with very good football and also goals with the Greek team. His quality performances have not gone unnoticed and are already highlighted by the local press in Greece.
The newspapers in Greece highlighted Pineda’s last match with AEK, in which the Mexican shone with his own light with a double, a fact that led him to be described as the “Ace” of Matías Almeyda’s team. Various sources also affirm that Pineda’s dribbling quality is outstanding, even qualifying it as “similar to that of Brazilian players”. The season in Greece is about to start and Orbelín will be one of the main protagonists, possibly one of the signings to follow this season.
#Orbelín #Pineda #conquers #press #Greece
Leave a Reply