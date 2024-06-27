The Mexican team suffered his first defeat in the Copa America 2024 after falling in front of Venezuela for the minimum of Salomon Rondonan old acquaintance of the Liga MX. Nevertheless, Mexico had the opportunity to tie the game when a penalty was scored in their favor, almost at the end of the match, but Orbelin Pineda He missed his shot to leave the archer as a figure and hero Rafael Romo.
It was the 83rd minute of play with El Tricolor on top The Vinotintowhen Cesar Huerta delayed the round so that Jorge Sanchez will impact, however, Miguel Navarro He ended up covering it with his hand, although first the whistler Raphael Claus had to resort to VAR to observe the play, making the decision to declare a penalty in favor of the Aztecs.
In the absence of the center forward Santiago Gimenezas well as Julian Quiñones and Uriel Antuna, El Maguito raised his hand to collect the maximum penalty. When it seemed that the dramatic tie was coming, the player of the AEK Athens He charged without much force towards the left side so that the Venezuelan goalkeeper made a great stop, leaving all the Mexican fans in disbelief after what happened on the field.
Due to this defeat, now the team Jaime Lozano is totally obliged to defeat Ecuador next Sunday, June 30, since Venezuela took over the top of the B Group by having six points, while El Tricolor and the Ecuadorians have three, for zero Jamaica. And right at this moment, the South Americans would advance to the quarterfinals due to goal difference, in which they have +1 to Mexico’s 0.
