Orbelín Pineda is unstoppable with the AEK Athens and this Wednesday he again participated directly in the victory of his team 3-0 against Panserraikos in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Greece Cup. With this, the Mexican has four goals in the six most recent games.

After a goalless first half at the stadium opap arenathe AEK led by Matias Almeyda took the lead until the 55th minute through Petros Mantalos’s goal. Later, levi garcia he increased the difference to two goals at minute 67, with which the rival was left without an answer.

It was during the final stretch of the game that García himself received a long service inside the area and after covering the ball he yielded to Orbelin Pinedawho received little behind the penalty point and without controlling defined with a powerful shot to put the end to his team’s rout.

This was Pineda’s first goal in the cup and his fourth in the last six games, the second in a row after scoring against him panetolikos last Sunday, January 15. In addition, he leads with two assists, has scored or assisted consecutively in his six most recent meetings, taking into account the two tournaments.

In total, the former player of Blue Cross Y Chivas He has scored 7 goals since joining AEK Athens and has given 3 assists, which has made him a good adaptation in Greek football. His next commitment will be against Ionikos de niceaon Sunday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

Orbelín will try to maintain the good individual streak and collectively close the gap with the Panathinaikos, who has 4 more points than his team in the league. While in the cup, the return match against Panserraikos will be played next Wednesday, January 25, and AEK will try to seal their pass to the semifinals.