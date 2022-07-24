Two neighbors cool off with the jet of water from a hydrant, this Friday in the Bronx (New York). Seth Wenig (AP)

Early Thursday morning, another day of infernal heat in New York. A game inspired by a TikTok trend: shooting water gel pellets, like pellets, with a toy gun. An 18-year-old boy who allegedly hits a man from behind with a shower of them. And the disproportionate reaction of this, he says that in self-defense, killing the boy with a shot in the face. A deadly cluster of circumstances that the New York Police investigate while family and friends of the young man mourn another gratuitous death. One more in the spiral of violence that runs through the streets of the Big Apple.

At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Dion Middleton, 45, an off-duty prison officer, was walking down a street in the New York borough of the Bronx when she noticed a salvo of shots to her back. In self-defense, he shot – why he was armed in the street, that is the question – 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant, although it is not clear whether he had targeted Middleton, or even where the projectiles had come from. . The man, who was arrested for murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, had been working since 2013 at the shooting range of the city’s Department of Prisons academy. In his statement, he said he resorted to the weapon when, after feeling the impact, he turned and saw a young man, who would turn out to be Chaluisant, waving from a silver vehicle passing by him. . Middleton left the scene without reporting what happened to police and only found out later about the fatal outcome, according to his attorney.

Water guns, in a more sophisticated version than the usual plastic ones, have become fashionable thanks to the Orbeez Challenge on the TikTok social network, which encourages filling with balls of water or soft gel of that commercial brand, such as innocuous ammo, BB guns, then shoot people by surprise. Some videos posted on TikTok and YouTube since the spring, when the entertainment went viral, show young people firing these types of guns from moving cars, as a reckless imitation of a movie of action. The hobby accumulates millions of visits.

But the truth is that the typical summer game of all time, the water pistol battle of any neighborhood in which Chaluisant and his friends were allegedly engaged, ended tragically because of Middleton’s overreaction, not because of the game, although the police maintain that type of ammunition is not harmless at all. Activists against violence warn against the temptation to criminalize the game, and even more so its players, given the disproportion of forces between Middleton’s reaction, armed, and some kids who played shoot.

Authorities have not yet determined what exactly happened at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, whether the weapon used was a water gun or compressed air gun or, according to some sources, a blank gun filled with Orbeez gel pellets. In any case, it was not a real weapon, one of those that daily impose their harsh lead law on the streets of New York. The toy was found inside the car where the young man was dying.

A sister of Chaluisant told the newspaper New YorkDaily News that Raymond and his friends were just playing with water pistols to cool off “on a hot summer night, with more than 30 degrees”, when the city registers the longest alert in decades for extreme heat. “They were just having fun with a new gun nerf that shoots water The whole neighborhood participated in the battle”, explained the woman. Nerf is the trademark for a toy gun that fires darts, discs, or foam balls.

Although the squirt gun is believed to be safer than BB guns that fire plastic pellets, police have been warning teens participating in the Orbeez challenge for months that the projectiles can cause potentially serious injuries. Even death, like that of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who died in Akron, Ohio, last month in a water gun incident on a basketball court. Since March there have been dozens of arrests for shootings with toy guns, from Florida to Utah to Georgia.

Hours after the hospital to which he was taken certified Chaluisant’s death, the New York police, especially active on social networks, tweeted a warning about the use of these simulated guns, which “shoot water gel beads propelled by a striker-driven air pump, making them BB guns, which are illegal to possess,” the department tweeted. “Offenders will be summoned to court and will see their weapons confiscated.”

Spin Master, the manufacturer of Orbeez gel, defended itself as early as March, when the incident record statistically began to exceed pure chance. In a statement sent to NPR public radio, the manufacturer said: “The safety of children’s products is paramount at Spin Master, and we are committed to providing children and their families with the highest quality toys, games and activities. Spin Master does not manufacture or sell gel guns. Orbeez is designed for educational, creative and sensory play, not to be used as a projectile or ammunition.”

No one on TikTok has taken the hint yet.

