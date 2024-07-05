Hungarian PM Orban calls Moscow visit a continuation of peace mission

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow, his plane has landed at Vnukovo Airport. During his visit, the politician intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Orban’s press secretary specified, he arrived in Moscow “as part of his peacekeeping mission.” Meanwhile, the Hungarian prime minister published on his page in social network X photo from the airport with the caption “The peace mission continues, second stop – Moscow.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Orban will soon hold talks. Ukraine is also on the agenda, told he is the journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Photo: Alexey Vitvitsky / RIA Novosti

The European Union is unhappy with Orban’s visit to Russia

Although Hungary currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, its head Charles Michel said that the country does not have a mandate to interact with Russia on behalf of the association. He also added that negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine “cannot take place without Kyiv’s participation.” Meanwhile, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that the EU rules out the possibility of official contacts with the Russian president, and the visit of the Hungarian prime minister should take place “exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not received any mandate from the European Council to visit Moscow. We stress that Brussels’ position on the conflict in Ukraine rules out official contacts between the community and Putin Josep BorrellHigh Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The Financial Times newspaper also wrotethat reports of Orban’s visit to Moscow have caused outrage among European politicians. “During this presidency (of Hungary in the EU Council – note from “Lenta.ru”) the question will always arise: is Orban speaking on his own behalf or on behalf of the EU,” the publication quotes an unnamed European diplomat as saying.

In turn, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, against the backdrop of Orban’s visit to Moscow called EU to unity. In her opinion, “only unity and determination will pave the way” to peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky rejects Orban’s peace proposals

On July 2, the politician arrived in Kyiv. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he suggested that he consider a ceasefire ahead of peace talks. Zelensky later said that he had rejected the ceasefire proposal.

The Ukrainian president argued his position by saying that a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and Moscow can only be reached on an “internationally understandable platform” in the presence of countries whose leaders are trusted by the Ukrainian authorities. Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak also criticized Orban’s proposal for resolving the conflict. In his opinion, a ceasefire will not bring peace closer.

The State Duma explained Orban’s visit to Moscow

Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, called the actions of the Hungarian Prime Minister a good signal. According to her, Orban did not achieve success with Zelensky and did the right thing by deciding to discuss everything with Putin.

“I think Orban did everything right. He came to one, heard his opinion, came to another. I hope all this will be voiced on European platforms,” ​​the parliamentarian noted.