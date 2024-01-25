It is clear why Turkey delayed NATO expansion for so long: PKK, the F-16 aircraft. But what drove Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to do this?

NAfter the Turkish vote, Hungary is the only member of NATO whose parliament has not yet voted to ratify Sweden's accession. In the case of Turkey it was always quite clear what the issue was. President Erdogan wanted Sweden to take tougher action against the PKK, which the EU has classified as a terrorist organization. And he wants the United States to supply F-16 fighter jets. The first has happened, the second one does not know what was agreed behind the scenes. But why is Hungary, ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, delaying NATO expansion for so long?

Orbán has always stated that he is fundamentally in favor of Sweden's accession. This was the case again when he telephoned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. He assured that he would “pressure” the parliament in Budapest to make a decision as soon as possible. The alleged dissatisfaction of parliamentarians has been repeatedly cited as a reason for Hungarian hesitation. But that is the downside of Orbán's comfortable situation of being able to control everything that the government or parliament has influence on: everything is traced back to him.