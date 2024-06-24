Home page World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was on his way to Stuttgart Airport after a European Championship match. © Meng Dingbo/Xinhua/dpa

After a European Championship soccer match, the Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán is accompanied to Stuttgart Airport. A serious accident occurs.

Stuttgart – A 61-year-old motorcycle policeman was so seriously injured in an accident while accompanying Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Stuttgart that he died in hospital. Another policeman, aged 27, was taken to hospital on Monday with serious injuries, police and prosecutors said.

The Stuttgart traffic police’s motorcycle squad escorted the state guest on Monday. As the city of Stuttgart announced, the Hungarian prime minister was on his way to Stuttgart airport after a European Championship match of his country’s national team. Orbán’s name was not mentioned in the investigators’ statement, but was confirmed by the police upon request.

While driving to the airport, a 69-year-old female driver collided with the 61-year-old officer’s motorcycle, police and prosecutors reported. The force of the impact caused the police officer’s motorcycle to be thrown against the motorcycle of his 27-year-old colleague, who had cordoned off the intersection. The 61-year-old died and the 27-year-old was seriously injured. The road remained closed for several hours.

Baden-Württemberg police mourn

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) announced in the evening that the entire police force in Baden-Württemberg was mourning the accident in Stuttgart-Degerloch. Every operation could endanger the lives and health of police officers.

Stuttgart’s mayor Frank Nopper (CDU) said with regard to the European Championship: “This terrible accident has violently torn us out of this happy mood.” The football tournament started in the center of the state capital without any major problems – the police played a large part in this success, the mayor made clear in a statement.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser spoke of “terrible news” on Platform X. The SPD politician assured the family and the Stuttgart police headquarters of her condolences. Her thoughts were also with the seriously injured officer. dpa