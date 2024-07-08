Political scientist Blokhin: Orban’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine are doomed to failure

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin commented on the state visits of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the political scientist called Orban’s efforts to achieve peace doomed to failure.

“It is clear that Orban has now spoken to many leaders, but in reality the key decisions are made in Washington, not in Beijing, not in the EU, not in Ukraine. No matter how much he travels, his shuttle diplomacy is doomed to failure. Especially since Orban is considered an Eastern European [Дональдом] Trump. The mainstream of Western countries thinks differently than Orban. When he arrived in Moscow, everyone already said that he does not represent the interests of the EU there, and many journalists began to call him a Russian agent,” the expert said.

Orban wants to be a moderator of the negotiation process, a kind of “bridge” between the West, Russia and everyone else, in order to resolve the conflict. But the problem is not the lack of a moderator, but the fact that neither the West nor Ukraine has the desire to negotiate. (…) Orban’s mission is, unfortunately, doomed to failure Konstantin BlokhinLeading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist, Americanist

On July 8, the Hungarian politician arrived in China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He praised Beijing’s peace initiatives. The Chinese President, in turn, believes that it is important not to aggravate the situation on the battlefield.

Orban also announced that he would travel from China to the United States. The Hungarian prime minister’s office added that he would travel to Washington for the NATO summit, but would also use the trip for his “peace mission.”

On July 2, Orban visited Kyiv, where he held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on a possible end to the conflict. On July 5, he flew to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meetings, both Russia and Ukraine rejected the Hungarian counterpart’s initiative to cease fire in order to begin negotiations. Each side said that the other would use the pause to its advantage and strengthen its position.