The international news from almost the whole world had its eyes on the last French elections. Of course, for understandable reasons, given the economic and political weight of the country and what the clash between Macron and Le Pen could mean for the European Union. After Macron’s victory, we can look at other European elections, such as the recent Slovenian elections.

On the 24th, Slovenians went to the polls to elect the national parliament. Slovenia is a country that was formerly part of Yugoslavia whose political system is parliamentarism, which often provides exciting elections and endless political crises, with parties “winning without taking” the election and the need for coalitions. In recent months, here in Brazil, the country has become better known because of a participant in a reality show.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa, in office since March 2020 in his third term, is a figure of curious biography, with a trajectory similar to that of Hungarian Viktor Orbán, his political ally with whom he shares some views of the world. In the 1980s, Jansa was a liberal activist for greater political representation within the Yugoslav federation and, above all, for liberal economic reforms and market opening.

As a supporter of Slovenian independence, he was the country’s first Minister of Defense from 1990 to 1994, a period that includes the short-lived Slovenian War of Independence, also called the Ten Days War. In independent Slovenia he became a pro-European integration politician and a social democrat. He continued to defend the opening of the market, but also the preservation of the social role of the State inherited from Yugoslavia.

After being defeated in elections in 2008, Jansa and his party, the Slovenian Democratic Party, known by the acronym SDS, took a turn towards the populist right. The country was already in the EU and was also admitted to NATO, and the effects of the 2008 crisis had an impact on the electoral result. They adopted conservative as well as anti-immigration banners, putting their government at times in collision with the EU.

He became internationally best known for his statements that Donald Trump would have been the legitimate winner of the last US elections, including sharing conspiracy theories of very dubious taste on social media. Despite this “meme” character, it is a mistake to reduce Jansa to that. He is a popular politician in his country, with a loyal legion of supporters, just like Trump.

The polls put a fierce dispute between the prime minister and his SDS and Robert Golob, leader of the Freedom Movement (GS), a reform and expansion of the Green Action Party. Golob is an engineer who founded one of the largest energy companies in the country, as well as having been part of the cabinets of left and center-left coalitions. In addition to environmental banners, the party defends socially progressive and pro-European Union agendas.

It is difficult to analyze all the party’s agendas, since it, in its current incarnation, was founded last January, precisely to contest the recent elections. This analysis, however, can be done in practice. Contrary to the fiercely contested polls, the GS had a clear victory, with 34.5% of the votes, winning 41 of the 90 seats in parliament.

Jansa and the SDS came in second, with 23.5% of the vote and winning 27 seats. The Christian Democrat Party had 6.8% of the vote and eight seats, while the Social Democrat Party received 6.6% of the vote and won seven seats. Levica closes the parliament with 4.3% of the votes and five seats. Levica means “The Left”, being the country’s radical left party.

The 4% electoral threshold barred five parties from being present in parliament, including the Slovenian National Party. In 2018 the party had won 4.1% of the votes and elected four parliamentarians. This time, he received only 1.49%. The party is known for its historical revisionism that seeks to rehabilitate the image of Slovenian fascist collaborationists from the Second World War period.

Looking at the previous election is essential to understand the 2022 election. Much has focused on the defeat of the “Slovenian Trump” or something like that, again focusing only on memes and other gimmicks. The point is that Jansa won the 2018 elections by receiving 222,042 votes. In 2022, 277,094 Slovenes voted for him, and his party even increased its bench by two seats.

How does a candidate get 50,000 more votes and be defeated? Of course, the absolute number seems small, it doesn’t fill some of the biggest football stadiums, but the Slovenian population is only around two million people, with less than 1.7 million voters. His defeat is explained by two factors. First, a record turnout in the country’s brief history, with 70% of voters present.

Second, an agglutination of the opposition vote in Golob’s GS. The two left-wing parties declined between elections, with part of their electorate shifting their vote to Golob, either because they sympathized with their environmental banners or because they adopted a “useful vote” against Jansa. Center parties and political leaders called “traditional” also lost voters to the GS.

The attentive reader may have noticed that the winner won 41 of the 90 seats in parliament, that is, five fewer for the majority of the house. A government coalition will most likely be formed with the Social Democrats, led by MEP Tanja Fajon. She is an advocate of the so-called Yugosphere, greater economic and political integration between the former Yugoslav republics.

All in all, it’s superficial to believe that Orbán’s now-allied former prime minister suffered something of a crushing defeat, with him receiving even more votes than before. Next month, the winner Golob will have the challenges of forming his coalition and also his cabinet, probably relatively inexperienced, in a process of political renewal in one of the most stable new European states.