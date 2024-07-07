Politico: Orban’s Alliance to Become a Faction in the EP

The right-wing Patriots for Europe alliance, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban helped create, has managed to gain enough support to gain official faction status in the European Parliament (EP), writes Politico.

According to the rules, to obtain faction status, a group must have 23 members of parliament from seven countries. Patriots for Europe gained enough members after the Belgian party Vlaams Belang joined.

Earlier it was reported that members of the French National Rally party, founded by Marine e Pen, are holding talks with other groups in the EP, as a result of which the party could join the Patriots for Europe alliance.

On June 30, during a meeting in Vienna, Orban announced plans to create a new right-wing group in the European Parliament, which will also include the Austrian Freedom Party of Herbert Kickl and the ANO 2011 party of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.