Hungarian PM Orban writes letter to EU after meeting with Putin in Moscow

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote a letter to European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union (EU) following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On July 1, Budapest assumed the presidency of the European Council for six months.

In the letter, Orban assured that during his trip to Russia he did not put forward any proposals or express any opinion on behalf of the European Council and the EU, calling claims to the contrary groundless. The prime minister noted that Putin’s attitude to the situation on the front line “significantly differs from the interpretation” of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his discussion of the situation in Ukraine, Putin did not mention the losses of Russian troops, but noted that Moscow is keeping track of the losses on the Ukrainian side. According to the Russian leader, they have increased in recent weeks. “Therefore [Путин] “I was surprised that the Ukrainian president rejected the proposal for a temporary ceasefire,” Orban writes.

The Hungarian politician stressed that Putin is ready to consider the possibility of a ceasefire that “will not serve as a hidden redeployment and reorganization of Ukrainian forces” under the conditions defined during the talks in Istanbul in 2022. In particular, this concerns the fifth point of the document, which defines international security guarantees that must be provided to Ukraine.

EU criticizes Orban for Moscow visit

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orban does not have the authority to negotiate with Moscow on behalf of the European Union. The head of European diplomacy stressed that the European Union rules out the possibility of contacts with Putin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not received any mandate from the European Council to visit Moscow. We stress that Brussels’ position on the conflict in Ukraine rules out official contacts between the community and Putin Josep BorrellHigh Representative of the EU

Borrell noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Russia should take place “exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations.”

Charles Michel, in turn, pointed out that Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council does not give Orban the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of the entire community. Negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine “cannot take place without Kyiv’s participation.”

Orban responded to Borrell’s criticism of his visit to Moscow. “This is the Brussels bureaucratic nonsense that has not led to any results in finding a path to peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war,” the politician emphasized.

Orban declared Russia’s invincibility

After his trip to Moscow, Orban declared Russia’s invincibility, noting that its defeat was difficult to imagine.

If you look at the soldiers, weapons and technology that are used in the war, it is difficult to even imagine that Russia can be defeated. Viktor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

Speaking about the chances of Russia’s defeat, Orban called for looking at the country’s “facts, energy sources, population size.” According to the Hungarian prime minister, the probability that the Russian side could lose the Ukrainian conflict is “impossible to calculate.”

On July 5, Orban flew to Moscow. In the capital, he held talks with the Russian president. According to the Hungarian prime minister, he arrived in the Kremlin as part of the next step of the “peace mission.”