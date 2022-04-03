Home page politics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanks cheering supporters during an election party in Budapest. © Petr David Josek/AP/dpa

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban can continue to govern. His right-wing national party received 54 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections.

Budapest – Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing nationalist Fidesz party won the parliamentary elections in Hungary far more clearly than expected.

After counting 90 percent of the votes, she got 54 percent of the votes, as the Hungarian electoral office announced late Sunday evening. At the same time, she is likely to have won 135 of the 199 mandates and thus again has a two-thirds majority in parliament.

The opposition alliance “Hungary in Unity” received 35 percent of the vote and 56 seats. The far-right Our Home party also made it into parliament with six percent of the vote and seven seats. A mandate achievable for nationalities went to the representative of the German minority.

“We won a tremendous victory,” Orban told supporters on election night. “A victory so massive that you can even see it from the moon, but certainly from Brussels.” He was alluding to his permanent conflicts with the EU, of which his country has been a part since 2004. Orban is now expected to govern with a constitution-amending two-thirds majority for the fourth time in a row.

The opposition’s lead candidate, Peter Marki-Zay, conceded defeat. “But we stay here, we stand up for everyone, we stay on the heels of power,” he said. The alliance “Hungary in Unity” is made up of six parties, including left, right, green and liberal. dpa