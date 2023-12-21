Orban announced his intention to hold a meeting with Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO). About it reports Sky News.

At the same time, the Hungarian politician did not specify when exactly the planned meeting would take place. “This will be a bilateral meeting at some point in the future,” the TV channel quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader spoke about Orban’s refusal to meet on issues on the international agenda. According to him, the prime minister’s policy is not very friendly towards Ukraine.