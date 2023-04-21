Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was surprised at the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Ukraine should be part of the alliance. He wrote about this on April 21 on Twitter.

“What?!” Orban responded by attaching a link to a Politico article with Stoltenberg’s words.

On the morning of April 20, Stoltenberg arrived on a visit to Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The politician thanked the NATO Secretary General for inviting him to the military alliance summit in Vilnius, but noted that the existing format of relations between NATO and Ukraine needs to be changed.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is not a single barrier that would prevent inviting Ukraine to the bloc. The next day, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.

Earlier, on April 15, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country would only be satisfied with real steps towards its membership in NATO. According to him, the alliance must take a step towards the entry of Ukraine into its composition and guarantee its membership.

At the same time, on April 3, Stoltenberg said that without a victory in the conflict, the issue of NATO membership for Ukraine would not matter. At the same time, he noted that the position of the alliance is unchanged: Ukraine will become a member of the organization.

Commenting on the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO, Moscow, in turn, emphasized that NATO would face a serious conflict in the event of the country’s prompt acceptance into the alliance.

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO in September 2022. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the impossibility of quickly accepting Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He explained that the decision on Ukraine’s membership should be made through a meeting of 30 partner states.