On December 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for “draining the swamp of corruption” in the European Union.

“Everyone knew that Brussels was full of corruption cases, but now it has reached such a level that the police had to take action. <…> Time to drain the swamp in Brussels,” Orban said in a video message posted on Facebook (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

He noted that officials continue to be searched, the police seize millions of euros and everyone is wondering what other politicians from Brussels can be corrupt.

“According to many, the threads can lead to the highest level,” Orban said.

Last week, former Deputy Head of the European Parliament (EP) Eva Kaili was detained in Belgium in a corruption case related to the World Cup (World Cup) in Qatar.

As a result of a search, bags of money were found in her house.

Kylie’s partner was also detained. After more than 15 searches, former EP MP Antonio Panzeri and the head of the International Trade Union Confederation, Luca Visentini, were detained. They were taken into custody in connection with suspicions of receiving rewards from Qatar.

The detainees are accused of trying to improve the image of Qatar as the host country of the World Cup in exchange for a reward from Doha.

Deputies of the EP on December 13, by an absolute majority, supported the termination of Kylie’s powers.

On December 22, the court will consider Kylie’s case.