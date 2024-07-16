Capitals (Agencies)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said yesterday in a letter to European Union leaders that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to act “immediately” as a peace mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian war if he is elected in November.

Orban drafted the letter to European Council President Charles Michel and shared it with all EU leaders, after holding talks with Trump and with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and China.

“I can say with certainty that soon after his election victory, Trump will not wait until his inauguration, he will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately. He has detailed and concrete plans for that,” Orban wrote in the letter. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime Trump supporter, has surprised capitals with visits in the past two weeks on his own “peace mission” after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the European Union.

In the letter, Urban said that US President Joe Biden is “making tremendous efforts” to stay in the election race, and indicated that he “cannot change the current pro-war US policy.”

Orban has long been critical of European military support for Ukraine, unlike most allies who support Kiev’s war effort.

The Hungarian leader said Trump’s victory would change the burden-sharing between the US and the EU regarding financial support for Ukraine, to the detriment of the Europeans. “Our European strategy in the name of transatlantic unity follows the US’s pro-war policy. We do not have an independent, sovereign European strategy or political action plan yet,” he said.

“I propose to discuss the rationale for continuing this policy in the future,” he added.

Orban proposed “reopening direct diplomatic lines with Russia” while maintaining high-level contacts with Kyiv, and holding talks with China “on the modalities of the next peace conference.”

In the same context, the Kremlin responded with extreme caution to the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who opened the door the day before yesterday to talks with Moscow, for the first time since the spring of 2022, proposing Moscow’s attendance at a future peace summit.

Zelensky confirmed that he supports Moscow’s attendance at an upcoming summit, after a conference organized in Switzerland in mid-June on peace in Ukraine that brought together dozens of heads of state and government while Russia was excluded.

“The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel broadcast on Telegram yesterday. “So, perhaps, it is necessary first to understand what he (Zelensky) means.”

The day before yesterday, Zelensky announced that he wanted to present a “just peace plan” in November (the month of the US presidential elections), two and a half years after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which left hundreds of thousands of victims.

At the same time, he expressed hope that another summit on peace in Ukraine would be held, in which Moscow could participate this time. “I think that Russian representatives should participate in this second summit,” he said.

But this is the first time since the failed talks in the spring of 2022 that Zelensky has raised the idea of ​​holding discussions with Russia without a prior Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.