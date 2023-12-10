Zelensky spoke with Orban, who opposed Ukraine’s accession to the EU

At the inauguration of the new Argentine President Javier Miley, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky by surprise. The corresponding footage from the ceremony is provided by the TV channel “Star”.

It is noted that the politician unexpectedly encountered the head of state and began to tell him something. Throughout the conversation, Zelensky constantly nodded his head.

Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Hungary opposes Ukraine’s entry into the European Union. In his opinion, it is one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

The Ukrainian President's trip to Miley's inauguration was reported on December 10. It was noted that on the way to Latin America he managed to meet with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Jose Correia e Silva. Russia was represented at the inauguration of the new President of Argentina by Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov.