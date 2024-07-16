In a letter to EU leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to “immediately” act as a peace mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine if he is elected in November. He also spoke of opening lines of communication with Russia and China in view of the second peace conference for Ukraine, which was announced yesterday by Volodymyr Zelensky and in which Russia should this time participate, according to the Ukrainian leader.
#Orban #Reelected #Trump #act #peace #broker #Russia #Ukraine
80 years old | Cultural radical Aulikki Oksanen is still standing in the ranks of the left
80 years old|"Politics has also been a heavy burden," says writer-artist Aulikki Oksanen.In the year 1965 Aulikki Oksanen went to...
Leave a Reply