In a letter to EU leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to “immediately” act as a peace mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine if he is elected in November. He also spoke of opening lines of communication with Russia and China in view of the second peace conference for Ukraine, which was announced yesterday by Volodymyr Zelensky and in which Russia should this time participate, according to the Ukrainian leader.

