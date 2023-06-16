Hungary, Orban: “Anyone who wants peace is accused of Putinism”

Victor Orban addresses two topical issues: the death of Silvio Berlusconi and the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister has his say on the ongoing conflict, pointing the finger at them United States And Biden. “We – explains Orban to Libero – we want peace because we live this conflict on our skin. Bad hopes for peace I am few. The West, but I would say the USthey want defeat Russia and consider the Ukraine a means to do it. In Europe, apart from us, no one breathes a word, why nobody wants to challenge Washington. But the silent majority thinks like me and I am convinced that the atmosphere will change in a few months. I see the first signs. ” Viktor Orbán tells Libero the birth of his friendship with Silvio Berlusconiwhen in 1993 the future founder of Forza Italia invited the Hungarian premier to Milan for “steal his job“.

“On the war in Ukraine – continues Orban – he thought very much like me. What if he was a Putinian? Anyone who does not think like Biden on the war in Ukraine is accused of Putinism. They would also say the same about the Pope and they don’t do it just out of sacred respect. Berlusconi was a man of peace and had excellent relations with Putin. If he had wanted himself, he could have been used as a mediator and I’m sure he would have found one diplomatic road. And he also thought like me about Europe, which she manipulated to bring it down because she didn’t want to submit to it German and Dutch ruleswhich are the only ones that count”.

