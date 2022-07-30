Youktor Orban has a dream, a dream of greatness and glory that dangerously resembles Vladimir Putin’s Russkiy mir.

The same revanchist thrust that rages in the Kremlin has for some time also been blowing in the former Carmelite church of Buda, the seat of the Hungarian prime minister and his longings of the Empire that was. In his study the map of Hungary is that of the Kingdom as it appeared in 1848, which also includes territories currently in Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia and Romania. He doesn’t mean anything, he means everything. In fact, the premier posted it on Facebook in 2020, alarming the diplomacies of half of central Europe and then it also appeared (in the form of a carpet) in the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels, the building where the summits of the Council of the Union take place. European. This hunger for (lost) glory translated into borders to expand and territories to “recover” is very similar to Putin’s. And the father-master of Hungary has never made a secret of taking Russia as a model. On the other hand, both he and Putin come from traumas, evidently unsurpassable or easily exploitable: the Trianon treaty that in 1920 dismembered the Hungarian kingdom, and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

That the direction was similar was already clear on 25 July 2014 when, in his famous speech in Tusnádfürdő, Romania, Orban theorized his “illiberal democracy” and indicated examples to follow. Russia, of course, was one of them. Note the date, 25 July 2014, the full Donbass War. Since then Orban has been one of the European protagonists in the dismantling of the rule of law at home and in the clash with Western democracies, according to him too weak, corrupt and without “traditional values”. He centralized the media, as did Putin, and followed the “Russian model” in creating an Fortezza Hungary founded on conspiracy theories and persecution delusions that portray the Magyars as victims of an anti-Hungarian Western design in which, among other things, migrants are used as weapons. This is not enough: the law that has struck foreign-financed NGOs (“foreign agents”) is disturbingly similar to the one imposed by the Kremlin in 2012 on all NGOs active in Russia to “prevent interference in national affairs”. The similarities between Hungarian and Russian practices would fill a long list.

But last week Orban returned to Tusnádfürdő, Romania, with a new lunge. “The Hungarians do not want to mix with other races,” he said and explained that in Europe there are now populations that are not nations, but an ethnic conglomerate of “various races, European and non-European, that mix”. The forecast is that by 2050 there will be no more nations, but only the outcome of cross populations. Here it is Orban’s nightmare, the great replacement, and his essential role of him, to protect his people, the Hungarians. “Here, in the Carpathian basin, we don’t want to mix with other races.” Still symbols: in the Carpathian basin, not in Romania, Orban said or the territories conquered by the Magyars between the ninth and tenth centuries (in Hungarian rendered with the word honfoglalásconquest of the homeland), the nucleus of what became the Kingdom of Hungary around the year 1000.

Orban’s words are directed above all to the Hungarians who, after 1920 and the new post-war borders, suddenly found themselves in Romania, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Croatia, Serbia. In one night Budapest lost half its territory and its population increased from 19 million to 7, the Greater Hungary founded by Stephen I the Saint had disappeared from the maps. Orban turns to them when he speaks in the valleys of Transylvania, among the loyalists of the Székely community, to all the Hungarians who now live outside the national borders and who fill the ballot boxes with votes for Orban (95% of the voting preferences of Hungarians across the border goes to him). And no one like him, or almost, has been able to translate so effectively the theme of cross-border minorities and lost grandeur.

Communities of Hungarian language and culture, which in Romania represent, for example, 7% of the population, play an important role as a consensus device. And, at least politically, they offer Orban a reflection of the territorial glories of the past.

After the shocking discourse on races, international outrage has not yet died down. Orban attempted a step back (“I was referring to cultural differences”) which only convinced his first-hour adviser. She resigned after the “Nazi speech”, but yesterday she, understanding, changed her mind.

International condemnations have not moved him much, because they should, after all, while the bond with his friend Putin is getting closer and closer. No sanctions and political closeness despite the invasion of Ukraine, if only for Hungary’s dependence on Russian gas and oil, bear fruit.

Once again it seems that some, from the parts of the Kremlin, continue to appreciate the battle of Orban, defender of the “Hungarians in the corrupt world” and of the imperial greatness that he was: the former Russian president Medvedev has published the map of Ukraine dismembered in different territories and annexes, a “forecast” of what will happen after the war. Most of it will obviously go to Russia, but a “piece” belongs to our friend Orban.