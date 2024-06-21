Home page politics

Orbán accuses German EU politicians of being part of a “coalition for war and migration.” His statements could further strain relations with Berlin and Brussels.

Berlin – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again spread conspiracy myths ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In an interview with Hungarian state radio, Orbán claimed that the new leadership of the European Union under Ursula von der Leyen was a “coalition for war and migration.” Orbán accused German politician Manfred Weber, as leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), of playing a central role in this alleged coalition.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán spreads conspiracy myths

Orbán called him “Beelzebub,” a demon or devil, and referred to von der Leyen as a “little acolyte.” He claimed that this coalition would carry out the so-called “Soros Plan,” a conspiracy narrative that says Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros wants to flood Europe with migrants in order to destroy the Christian and national identity of European nations.

Orbán said: “In Europe, a population exchange is taking place, the number of white, Christian, traditional – let’s say European – people is decreasing, the number of imported migrants is increasing.”

Orbán also expressed criticism of Germany and the changes in the country. He said that Germany today no longer looks like it did ten years ago: “It no longer tastes like it used to, it no longer smells like it used to, this whole Germany is no longer the Germany that our grandparents and parents gave us as an example.” Orban added that Germany is now a “colorful, changed multicultural world” in which migrants are “no longer guests.”

Orbán and Scholz will meet in Berlin on Friday (21 June), shortly before Hungary opens the EUCouncil Presidency. This meeting takes place in a tense political climate, as Orbán is known for his right-wing populist views and his proximity to conspiracy theories.

Before Scholz meeting: Orbán puts relations with the EU to the test again

Orbán said in an interview: “A warmongering, anti-business and migration-friendly coalition has emerged in the EU.” These statements and the Spreading the Soros conspiracy theory have led to tensions between Hungary and other EU member states in the past.

Orbán’s statements could now further strain relations between Hungary and the other EU member states. The spread of conspiracy myths and anti-Semitic clichés is helping to undermine trust in the EU institutions and increase political polarization. It remains to be seen how Chancellor Scholz will react to these statements and what impact this could have on future cooperation within the EU.