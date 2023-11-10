Orban: Hungary knows that Ukraine did not sign a peace treaty on US orders

Ukraine has decided not to sign a peace treaty with Russia in 2022 at the behest of the United States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. His words lead RIA News.

“We also know from various reports and intelligence sources that indeed in 2022 in Istanbul, where closed negotiations took place, there was essentially an agreement,” he said. According to him, as diplomatic gossip goes, Kyiv did not sign the agreement at the direction of Washington.

The politician said that among diplomats the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 are well known. However, German authorities have not officially confirmed this, Orban added.

Earlier, the United States declared that Hungary was unnecessary in the European Union because of its position on Ukraine. When a country is already part of a bloc, it is difficult to force it to leave, noted former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.