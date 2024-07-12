Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Among friends: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban visits former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. © X-Account of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban @PM_Viktororban / AFP

Viktor Orban is visiting his friend Donald Trump during the NATO summit. The meeting, which is part of Orban’s “peace mission”, is already causing a stir.

Palm Beach/Washington, DC – Less than a week after his meeting with the Russian President Wladimir Putin and during the NATOSummit in Washington, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has thanked former US President Donald Trump paid a visit. The Hungarian Prime Minister published a photo on X from the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida entitled “Peace Mission 5.0”. He wrote: “We discussed ways to #peace. The good news of the day: He will solve it!”

Visiting the “President of Peace”: Orban visits Trump in the midst of the US election campaign

The two right-wing populists have a very friendly relationship and had already met in Florida in March. At the time, Orban had called his host the “president of peace,” while the American praised the Hungarian as the “best leader” ever.

Donald Trump wants to US election in November for the republican move back into the White House and Joe Biden as President, who will again run for the Democrats is in the race. The election campaign is in the middle of its hot phase. The incumbent US President is currently under massive pressure because he appears increasingly frail with age and has recently made several blunders and minor mistakes. For example, he introduced Ukrainian President Selenskyj as President Putin on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Way clear for Trump: Haley withdraws from US primary campaign View photo gallery

Orban is represented at NATO summit because of Trump: Foreign Minister rants against alliance

Orban had already made headlines in the days before the summit. As part of his tour of states staged as a “peace mission”, the head of government of the NATO country visited Russia, China and Ukraine. At the NATO summit in Washington, Hungary had just caused a scandal. At the end of the alliance summit, the Hungarian government accused the NATO partners of double standards and failure in dealing with the Ukraine War before.

“We will continue to advocate dialogue and diplomatic channels, as the current strategy of the last two and a half years has been a total failure,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a spokesman. Szijjarto represented Orban, who had left the summit early because of the meeting with Donald Trump.

Specifically, Szijjarto criticized the inconsistency of NATO rejecting dialogue with Russia while Israel is being pressured to cooperate with the Hamas to negotiate. “They want Israel to negotiate with a terrorist organization to resolve a security crisis while diplomatic channels for the war in Ukraine are closed,” he said. Participants in the meeting said after the summit that Hungary had been isolated in the discussion. Several allies also made it clear that they did not agree with the statements made by the Hungarian foreign minister. (dpa/nak)