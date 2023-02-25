Home page politics

Sweden and Finland want to join NATO because of the Ukraine war – only the approval of Hungary and Turkey is missing. Orban wants to change that now, and Erdogan also seems to be moving.

Budapest – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on his country’s parliament to support the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO. “We have a moral obligation there,” he said on state radio. Hungary was also willingly accepted into the defense alliance in 1999, ten years after the end of communism.

Sweden and Finland had already applied for NATO membership in May 2022 as a result of the Ukraine war. However, they can only be accepted if all of the current 30 NATO members ratify the accession protocols. Especially with Sweden it didn’t look like it – Finland seemed to have better chances.

Sweden and Finland in NATO: Hungary’s approval is assured

Alongside Turkey, Hungary is the last NATO country that has not yet ratified the accession of the two northern European states. After a long wait, the Hungarian parliament is now scheduled to discuss this next Wednesday (March 1). This emerges from the agenda that Parliament published on its website on Wednesday evening.

It is then to vote on the acceptance of the accession protocols in the week beginning March 6th. Approval is assured: according to current knowledge, both Orban’s right-wing government majority and the left-wing and liberal opposition are likely to vote in favor. Orban has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but maintains a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also has friendly relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s President Erdogan (left) and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban have not yet approved Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership. © Vörös Szilárd/Imago

NATO expansion: Turkey gives up blockade because of earthquake consequences?

Turkey has so far openly blocked the accession. Among other things, Erdogan is demanding that the two countries extradite Kurdish activists whom he describes as “terror suspects”. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday (February 24) that talks with Turkey would be restarted. He had a good conversation with Erdogan last week, he said. Discussions will resume and a meeting between Finland, Sweden and Turkey will be convened in Brussels in mid-March. Then it should be discussed how the accession process could be completed.

According to a report, the background could Süddeutsche Zeitung It could also be that Turkey is suddenly dependent on help from NATO partners after the severe earthquake. This may contribute more to the approval of NATO’s northern expansion than all previous efforts and negotiations.

Turkey against Finland and Sweden joining NATO: thaw is imminent

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday (February 23) new talks between Sweden and Turkey for March. After weeks of radio silence, hopelessness had spread that Erdogan would ever give up his blockade on Sweden.

Stoltenberg now stressed that in his opinion it was time to confirm the accession of both countries. However, the most important thing is not that Finland and Sweden enter at the same time, but that they enter as soon as possible. (dpa/smu)