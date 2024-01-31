BRUSSELS. Viktor Orban has made it known that he is ready to give the green light to the 50 billion aid plan for Ukraine and the review of the EU budget, but provided that three conditions are respected. The Hungarian prime minister first of all wants financial assistance to Kiev (which is on a four-year basis) to be reviewed and authorized every year, so that he can exercise the right of veto again. Budapest is also asking to be exempt from paying interest on the Next Generation Eu, given that it has not yet collected a euro. Finally, Hungary asks to postpone the deadline for spending the PNRR money by two years (to 2028). Alongside the formal requests there is an informal one that is constantly evoked; Orban wants Brussels to unfreeze the approximately 20 billion in EU funds that are still blocked (in December the Commission had released 10).

But other governments are not willing to accept any of these requests. The latest offer provides for the possibility of setting up, every year, a discussion on the methods of providing financial assistance to Kiev, but without any vote and therefore without any right of veto. It seems that the Hungarian prime minister is not willing to accept it, which is why the extraordinary European Council which opens today in Brussels starts again from the exact point where it left off in December. With a stalemate.

Some EU leaders arrived in the European capital yesterday evening to participate in a dinner organized by Charles Michel, but there were many absent at the table, from Emmanuel Macron to Giorgia Meloni. For this reason the actual negotiations will only begin this morning. Diplomatic sources define this summit as a decisive crossroads for the EU: if Orban were to maintain his veto, a rift would open that would be difficult to heal. A 26-member intergovernmental solution would be found for Ukraine, but the question would remain as to how to react to the Hungarian government's attitude.

In recent days, various threats have been aired, from the application of the sanctions provided for in Article 7 (loss of the right to vote) to a phantom plan to hit the economy of Budapest which, however, was immediately downsized to a “theoretical scenario”. Finally, on paper there remains the possibility of taking away from Hungary the leadership of the EU presidency which begins on 1 July. To do this, a qualified majority vote is sufficient.