Orban: EU has harmed itself by taking a pro-Ukrainian stance

The countries of the European Union (EU) are harming themselves by taking too pro-Ukrainian a position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, as quoted by the newspaper Corrierre della Sera.

“Instead of following European interests, the EU identifies its policy with Ukraine’s position, and this is fraught with us being drawn deeper into the conflict. This is very harmful for Europe,” the Hungarian prime minister noted.

Orban stressed that it is in the EU’s interests to help end the fighting in Ukraine, but “the community, on the contrary, is becoming a party to the conflict.”

Orban previously said that the first step to resolving the conflict in Ukraine should be a ceasefire, not an agreement on peace terms. In his opinion, an international factor is needed to end the fighting.