Hungarian PM Orban says Trump’s life threatened before election victory

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has commented on the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. He said this wrote in the social network X.

Orban said Trump’s life was under threat until he won the US presidential election.

Related materials:

“It is clear that President Trump’s life is in danger until he wins. We are praying for you, Mr. President!” he wrote.

Trump had earlier confirmed that a shooting had occurred near him during his visit to a golf club in West Palm Beach. “Nothing will stop me. I will never give up,” he assured.

Law enforcement agencies detained the perpetrator. According to media reports, he was 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Rout. Journalist Carol Markovich found outthat Raut is an ardent supporter of Ukraine.