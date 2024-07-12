Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with former US President Donald Trump in Florida on Thursday (11) to advance his agenda of reaching a “peace” agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

“It was an honor to visit Trump (…) we discussed ways to achieve peace. The good news is: he will solve it,” the Hungarian right-wing politician said on the social network X.

The meeting with Trump came just a week after Orbán met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and on the sidelines of the NATO summit that ended the same day in Washington.

Several NATO countries have expressed discontent with Orbán’s recent trips to Moscow and Beijing, coinciding with the start of Hungary’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

During the NATO summit, Orbán was seen on several occasions isolated from informal talks between leaders, as well as during his participation in the gala dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday night (10).

Just days after taking over the rotating presidency of the EU Council on July 1, Orbán, the EU club member closest to the Kremlin, visited Kiev, Moscow, Beijing and Washington in what he described as a “peacekeeping mission” for the war in Ukraine.

The Hungarian Prime Minister was the only head of government in the European Union to support Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as during the trials in which the now presidential candidate became a defendant in American justice.

In turn, Trump is an admirer of Orbán, whom he calls “the toughest politician in Europe”.

On March 1, Orbán told a forum in Turkey that Trump’s eventual return to power after next November’s presidential election is a necessary condition for ending the war in Ukraine.

He stressed that the former US president could also have avoided an escalation in the Gaza war if he had remained in the White House after the 2020 elections, because “without the US it is impossible to make peace in the Middle East.”