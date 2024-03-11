Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the likely Republican candidate for president of the United States, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), will end the war in Ukraine by definitively cutting aid to Kiev if it is elected in November.

“He [Trump] has a very clear vision. He says the following: firstly, he will not give a single penny for the Russian-Ukrainian war. That is why the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own,” said Orbán, in an interview with Hungarian broadcaster M1 broadcast on Sunday (10).

“If the Americans do not give money and weapons, together with the Europeans, the war will end. And if the Americans don't give money, the Europeans won't be able to finance this war alone. And then the war will end,” Orbán said. Trump has not yet commented on the Hungarian prime minister's statement.

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orbán is the biggest critic of military and financial aid to Ukraine within NATO, the Western military alliance.

He refused to allow weapons to be shipped to Ukraine through Hungarian territory, opposed European Union sanctions on Russian oil and gas and resisted for months the approval of a 50 billion euro bloc aid package for Kiev and to Sweden's membership in NATO, vetoes that it finally overturned recently.

In the United States, the Republican opposition has opposed calls from President Joe Biden to approve more military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.

In July last year, when the American government announced the sending of cluster bombs to Ukraine, Trump stated that “we must end this madness, put an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and refocus on the vital interests of the United States”, suggesting the cut of aid to Kiev.

However, Trump, who on Friday (8) met with Orbán in Florida, signaled a change in position in a speech in South Carolina in February.

Criticizing the Democrats' plan to “give another $60 billion” to Ukraine, he said: “Do it like this. Lend the money. If they

[ucranianos] they get it, they pay us back. If they can’t do it, they won’t have to pay us back.”

According to a report last weekend by NBC News, Republicans in the United States House intend to present a project so that future transfers to Ukraine will be made as a loan.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, the United States has sent around US$75 billion to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military support.