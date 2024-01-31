Negotiations during the night at the Hotel Amigo in Brussels on the eve of tomorrow's difficult extraordinary European Council. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a face-to-face meeting that lasted about an hour. Having concluded the bilateral meeting with the tenant of Palazzo Chigi, the head of the Budapest government then met with the French president Emmanuel Macron. The objective of European leaders is to soften Orban's position on the aid package for Ukraine: a measure that Hungary had vetoed at the December Council.

Orban: “I spoke with Meloni di Salis, I can't influence the judges”

“I provided Meloni with all the details of the Ilaria Salis case… – Orban told reporters – I clarified that in the Hungarian system the judiciary does not depend on the government but on Parliament. The judicial system is totally independent of the government. The only what I am entitled to do is provide details of his treatment in prison and exert influence so that he gets fair treatment.” “All rights are guaranteed”, Orban assured regarding the conditions of the Italian prisoner: “she was able to make phone calls and she was not isolated from the world”.

The European budget? “Too complicated…”, the Hungarian prime minister then joked. The review of the EU budget will be discussed at tomorrow's extraordinary European Council.

Tomorrow Extraordinary European Council

There is no agreement yet among 27 people on the mid-term review of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-27 (MFF or MFF). Tomorrow's decision, with aid to Ukraine attacked by Russia at its centre, is a “defining moment”, a true crossroads, in which we will see what type of international entity the Union wants to be. Orban's Hungary continues to block the agreement between EU leaders on the revision, whose 'main dish' is 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine (33 billion in loans and 17 billion in non-repayable grants) for a long time term, the macro financial assistance necessary to ensure the functioning of the State, engaged in an exhausting defensive war against Moscow. A stalemate that causes irritation and frustration among other EU partners.

The extraordinary European Council is convened for tomorrow morning in Brussels, to try to find an agreement, after in the December summit the Hungarian prime minister, by leaving the room, had allowed his colleagues to give the green light, to 26, to the accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. Contacts are ongoing, “especially between the Commission and Hungary”, says a diplomatic source, but Orban has decided to come to the European Council “without closing anything first”, to address the issues directly at the summit.